Turkey says national team treated badly at Iceland airport

Turkish officials have condemned the treatment its national soccer team endured upon arrival in Iceland ahead of a European Championship qualifying game.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said the Turkey players were kept at passport control for more than two hours at Keflavik Airport on Sunday while their bags were repeatedly searched. The report said a man held a toilet cleaning brush like a microphone while team captain Emre Belezoglu spoke to Turkish journalists.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter the team's treatment in Iceland was "unacceptable from the point of diplomatic and humane practices."

Turkey moved to the top of its Euro 2020 qualifying group by beating World Cup champion France 2-0 at home on Saturday.