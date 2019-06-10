Martinez’s homer leads DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to 7-2 win over DSL Cubs1

, (AP) -- Hector Martinez hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to a 7-2 win over the DSL Cubs1 on Monday.

The home run by Martinez capped a four-run inning and gave the Dodgers Shoemaker a 6-2 lead after Yohandry Sequera hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Eli Moron (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Darling Grullon (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.