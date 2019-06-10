Hernandez scores winning run, DSL Mets2 beats DSL Cubs2 4-3 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Samuel Marte hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Jose Hernandez with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Mets2 topped the DSL Cubs2 4-3 on Monday. With the victory, the DSL Mets2 swept the short two-game series.

Hernandez scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on an intentional walk and then went to third on a hit batsman.

Earlier in the inning, Derwis Troconiz was hit by a pitch, scoring Omar De Los Santos to tie the game 3-3.

The DSL Mets2 scored one run in the seventh before DSL Cubs2 answered in the next half-inning when Christhian Espinal hit a solo home run to take a 3-2 lead.

Eiker Huizi (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Yovanny Cabrera (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Ezequiel Alvarez singled three times, also stealing two bases for the DSL Cubs2.