Valdez’s triple leads DSL Giants to 10-6 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Adolfo Valdez hit a two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Giants to a 10-6 win over the DSL Mariners on Monday. The DSL Giants swept the short two-game series with the win.

The triple by Valdez scored Robert Gomez and Diego Verbel to give the DSL Giants a 7-6 lead.

The DSL Giants later tacked on three runs in the eighth, including a single by Jose Peralta that scored Eduardo Jaramillo.

Marvin Brown (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Joseph Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Jonatan Clase homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the DSL Mariners.