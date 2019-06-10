Novas leads DSL Rockies to 2-1 win over DSL Cardinals Blue

, (AP) -- Ronny Novas had four hits as the DSL Rockies defeated the DSL Cardinals Blue 2-1 on Monday.

After four scoreless innings, DSL Rockies got on the board in the top of the fifth when Juan Brito scored on a groundout.

After DSL Rockies added a run in the sixth on a single by Ivan Burgos, the DSL Cardinals Blue cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Gustavo A. Rodriguez hit an RBI triple, scoring Fernando Diaz.

Diego Blanco (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Cardinals Blue starter Reinys Portillo (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.