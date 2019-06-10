Valdez’s single leads DSL Phillies Red to 4-1 win over DSL Angels

, (AP) -- Wilson Valdez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Phillies Red to a 4-1 win over the DSL Angels on Monday.

Oscar Gonzalez scored on the play to give the DSL Phillies Red a 2-1 lead after he hit a triple with two outs.

The DSL Phillies Red added to their lead in the eighth when Junior Ortega hit a two-run home run.

Alexis Araujo (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Julio Goff (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jean Puntiel homered and singled for the DSL Angels.