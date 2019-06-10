Cardinals’ Wainwright goes on IL with strained hamstring

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild left hamstring strain, and the team is hoping he'll miss only one start.

The 37-year-old Wainwright was hurt running out a double in the fifth inning of Sunday night's loss at the Cubs. He returned to St. Louis while the Cardinals flew to Miami for a three-game series, and he'll be re-evaluated in a week.

Manager Mike Shildt said Monday he hadn't decided who will take Wainwright's turn in the rotation Friday at the Mets. Right-hander Ryan Helsley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis after being optioned there Sunday.

Wainwright (5-6, 4.46 ERA) is tied for the team lead in wins and is second in innings at 70 1/3. He surpassed 2,000 career innings on Sunday.