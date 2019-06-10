McCarthy’s homer leads Durham to 7-3 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Joe McCarthy hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 7-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Monday.

The home run by McCarthy capped a four-run inning and gave the Bulls a 4-0 lead after Michael Brosseau hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

The Bulls later added two runs in the second and one in the eighth. In the second, Mac James hit a two-run home run, while Jason Coats hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nate Lowe in the eighth.

Ricardo Pinto (3-2) got the win in relief while Charlotte starter Jordan Guerrero (2-6) took the loss in the International League game.