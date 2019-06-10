Mississippi beats Jackson 2-1

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Ray-Patrick Didder touched home with the decisive run in the fifth inning, as the Mississippi Braves defeated the Jackson Generals 2-1 on Monday.

Didder scored after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by Cristian Pache.

The ground out by Pache scored Didder to give the Braves a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Jackson grabbed the lead on a single by Pavin Smith that scored Ryan Grotjohn. Mississippi answered in the third inning when Pache hit a solo home run.

Mississippi right-hander Ian Anderson (4-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Riley Smith (4-4) took the tough loss in the Southern League game after allowing two runs and four hits over six innings.