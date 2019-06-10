Manzanero’s double leads Dayton to 3-2 win over Fort Wayne

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Pabel Manzanero hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 3-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Monday. The Dragons swept the four-game series with the win.

The double by Manzanero capped a three-run inning and gave the Dragons a 3-1 lead after Michael Siani hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Fort Wayne cut into the lead on a solo home run by Michael Curry.

Moises Nova (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Fort Wayne starter Gabe Mosser (4-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.