Salazar’s home run leads Durango over Aguascalientes in 14 innings

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Javier Salazar hit a solo home run in the top of the 14th inning to lead the Generales de Durango to a 7-6 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Monday.

Reliever Adrian C. Ramirez (2-1) went four scoreless innings, striking out five and walking one to get the win. Carlos Chavez (0-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one in the Mexican League game.

Daniel Mayora homered and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win. Moises Gutierrez homered and singled.

Jose Vargas homered and singled for the Rieleros.

With the win, Durango improved to 3-1 against Aguascalientes this season.