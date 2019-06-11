Herrera leads DSL Phillies White to 5-1 win over DSL Brewers

, (AP) -- Juan Herrera homered and had two hits, driving in two as the DSL Phillies White defeated the DSL Brewers 5-1 on Tuesday.

DSL Phillies White started the scoring with a big sixth inning, when it scored four runs, including a single by Herrera that scored Carlos Hernandez.

The DSL Phillies White tacked on another run in the eighth when Herrera hit a solo home run.

Michael Guzman (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Erovis Alcantara (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Branlyn Jaraba singled three times, also stealing a base for the DSL Brewers.