Romero leads DSL Pirates2 to 14-5 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Rayber Romero had two hits and two RBI, as the DSL Pirates2 exploded for a season-high in runs in a 14-5 win over the DSL Mariners on Tuesday.

DSL Mariners cut the deficit to 2-1 in the first after Arturo Guerrero hit an RBI single, driving in Jonatan Clase.

After DSL Pirates2 added a run in the second when Romero scored on an error, the DSL Pirates2 extended their lead with six runs in the third inning, including a two-run double by Alexander Mojica.

Johan Montero (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Mariners starter Raul Alcantara (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Milkar Perez homered and singled for the DSL Mariners.