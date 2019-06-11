Kremer leads Bowie to 6-0 win over New Hampshire

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Dean Kremer allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Bowie Baysox over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a 6-0 win on Tuesday.

Kremer (1-3) struck out eight and walked one to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Bowie extended its lead when Ryan McKenna hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Chris Clare.

The Baysox later added two runs in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Ademar Rifaela and Rylan Bannon hit RBI doubles, while Carlos Perez hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Yennsy Diaz (4-5) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out two in the Eastern League game.

The Fisher Cats were blanked for the second time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Bowie improved to 3-1 against New Hampshire this season.