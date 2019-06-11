Yahn’s single leads Frederick to 4-3 win over Carolina

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Willy Yahn hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Mudcats in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The single by Yahn started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Keys a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Stuart Levy scored on an error and J.C. Escarra hit an RBI single.

In the top of the sixth, Carolina cut into the deficit on a home run by Tristen Lutz that scored Ryan Aguilar.

Scott Burke (1-1) got the win in relief while Carolina starter Noah Zavolas (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Carolina won the first game 8-1. Despite the loss, Carolina is 4-1 against Frederick this season.