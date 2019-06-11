Muno, Roman lift Winston-Salem over Salem 7-2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- JJ Muno tripled and singled, scoring two runs as the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Salem Red Sox 7-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Mitch Roman doubled twice and singled with two RBIs for Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem started the scoring in the first inning when Roman hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Steele Walker.

Salem answered in the top of the next frame when Jagger Rusconi hit an RBI single, bringing home Marcus Wilson to get within one.

The Dash later added one run in the third, three in the fourth, and one in the sixth to secure the victory.

Codi Heuer (4-1) got the win in relief while Salem starter Hunter Smith (0-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Dash swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 9-3. With the win, Winston-Salem improved to 5-1 against Salem this season.