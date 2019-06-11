Sports
Schulfer, Snyder lift Cedar Rapids over Wisconsin 4-1
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Gabe Snyder hit two home runs, and Austin Schulfer allowed just one hit over six innings as the Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-1 on Tuesday.
Schulfer (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three while allowing one run.
Wisconsin broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Gabriel Garcia scored on a forceout.
After tying the game in the fifth, the Kernels took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Jared Akins hit a solo home run.
The Kernels added to their lead in the seventh when Snyder hit a two-run home run.
Logan Gillaspie (1-3) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.
