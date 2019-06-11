Collins’ single leads Lynchburg to 9-1 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Gavin Collins hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 9-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The single by Collins started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Hillcats a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Connor Smith hit an RBI single and Collins scored on a forceout.

The Hillcats later added four runs in the second and one in the sixth to put the game away.

Smith singled three times, driving home two runs for Lynchburg.

Riley Echols (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Wilmington starter Daniel Tillo (4-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Wilmington won the first game 2-1. Despite the loss, Wilmington is 4-1 against Lynchburg this season.