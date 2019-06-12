Kendall’s homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 7-5 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Jeren Kendall hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 7-5 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday. With the victory, the Quakes swept the five-game series.

The home run by Kendall, part of a two-run inning, gave the Quakes a 6-5 lead before Connor Wong hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Max Gamboa (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jorge Tavarez (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

The 66ers squandered some scoring chances, leaving 15 runners on base in the loss. Orlando Martinez doubled three times and singled, scoring two runs for the 66ers.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 12-4 against Inland Empire this season.