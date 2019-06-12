Abreu, Alvarez lift Trenton over Binghamton 7-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Mandy Alvarez had three hits and two RBI, and Albert Abreu allowed just two hits over six innings as the Trenton Thunder defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-2 on Wednesday.

Abreu (3-5) allowed two runs while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Trenton took the lead in the first when Chris Gittens hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Alvarez.

After Trenton added two runs in the second on a double by Ben Ruta, the Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Barrett Barnes scored on a forceout and Patrick Mazeika scored on a pickoff.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Thunder later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. Kyle Holder scored on a single in the fifth before coming home on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Mickey Jannis (2-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.