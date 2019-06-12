Webb, Henry lift Carolina over Frederick 6-2

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Rob Henry doubled and singled, and Braden Webb allowed just one hit over five innings as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Frederick Keys 6-2 on Wednesday.

Webb allowed two runs while striking out five and walking three.

Frederick tied the game 2-2 in the sixth after J.C. Escarra hit a two-run single.

The Mudcats grabbed the lead with four runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run single by Devin Hairston and an RBI single by Julio Garcia.

Matt Hardy (7-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Matthias Dietz (1-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Carolina improved to 5-1 against Frederick this season.