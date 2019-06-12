Gonzalez’s single leads Birmingham to 1-0 win over Jacksonville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Gonzalez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 1-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday.

Ramon Torres scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Luis Martinez (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brett Graves (1-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Jumbo Shrimp were held scoreless for the 17th time this season, while the Barons' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Birmingham improved to 5-1 against Jacksonville this season.