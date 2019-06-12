Sports
Davis, Zinn lead the way for South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Brennen Davis homered and singled, driving home four runs as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 6-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
Delvin Zinn singled three times with two runs for South Bend.
South Bend went up 6-0 in the second after Rafael Narea hit a two-run single and then scored on a three-run home run by Davis.
Jose Albertos (1-0) got the win in relief while Lansing starter Fitz Stadler (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
The teams split the doubleheader after Lansing won the first game 6-4 in eight innings.
