Davis, Zinn lead the way for South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Brennen Davis homered and singled, driving home four runs as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 6-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Delvin Zinn singled three times with two runs for South Bend.

South Bend went up 6-0 in the second after Rafael Narea hit a two-run single and then scored on a three-run home run by Davis.

Jose Albertos (1-0) got the win in relief while Lansing starter Fitz Stadler (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teams split the doubleheader after Lansing won the first game 6-4 in eight innings.