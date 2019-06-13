Castro leads Lancaster to 13-6 win over Inland Empire

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Castro hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Lancaster JetHawks defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 13-6 on Wednesday.

The home runs by Castro, both two-run shots, came in the first and fourth innings off Michael Santos. Luke Morgan was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win.

Lancaster starter Lucas Gilbreath (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs over five innings. Opposing starter Santos (1-2) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and 12 hits over four innings.

In the losing effort, the 66ers hit a season-high four home runs. Michael Stefanic homered twice and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the 66ers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Lancaster improved to 5-2 against Inland Empire this season.