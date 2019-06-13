Yankees to face White Sox on the road

New York Yankees (41-25, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-34, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (6-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) White Sox: Ivan Nova (3-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and New York will face off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The White Sox are 18-15 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .399 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a mark of .506.

The Yankees are 19-12 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .316. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 16 home runs and is batting .246. Eloy Jimenez is 10-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 27 extra base hits and has 34 RBIs. LeMahieu is 15-for-48 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Yankees: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Jace Fry: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (back).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).