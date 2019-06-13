Patriots RB Sony Michel, ex-Georgia, Plantation American Heritage star, has knee surgery

Michel talks draft evaluation process for underclassmen Based on his experience last year, Georgia running back Sony Michel spoke about what it’s like to go through the draft evaluation process. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Based on his experience last year, Georgia running back Sony Michel spoke about what it’s like to go through the draft evaluation process.

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, who starred at the University of Georgia and Plantation American Heritage High, had another knee surgery, according to the Athletic.

The outlet reported Michel missed the Patriots’ offseason training program due to needing his knee scoped.

He is expected back in time for training camp, the Athletic reported.

Michel was New England’s first-round pick in 2018, and he won a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season. He also has a history of knee issues. Michel tore his ACL in high school, injured his knee at UGA and had knee surgery that forced him to miss the beginning of his rookie year. He also injured his knee in October during the season, CBS Sports reported.

In the Super Bowl, Michel scored the lone touchdown in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.