Oregon State’s Adley Rutschman wins Golden Spikes Award

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, Oregon State's Adley Rutschman hits an RBI single to score Cadyn Grenier during the third inning of Game 3 against Arkansas in the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, in Omaha, Neb. The Baltimore Orioles lead off the Major League Baseball Draft for the first time in 30 years and Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman is a heavy favorite to be selected No. 1 on Monday night, June 3, 2019. AP Photo

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman has won the Golden Spikes Award as the nation's outstanding college baseball player.

The No. 1 overall draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles was the Pac-12 player of the year after batting .411 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs and an NCAA-leading .575 on-base percentage. Last year, he was the College World Series Most Outstanding Player for the national champion Beavers.

Rutschman is the first Oregon State player and ninth from the Pac-12 to win the award. California's Andrew Vaughn won last year, making this the first time the Pac-12 has had back-to-back winners.