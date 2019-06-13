Kivlehan leads Buffalo to 11-3 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Patrick Kivlehan homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Indianapolis Indians 11-3 on Thursday. With the victory, the Bisons swept the three-game series.

Buffalo started the scoring in the second inning when Socrates Brito hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Reese McGuire.

After Buffalo added three runs in the sixth, the Indians cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Eric Wood hit an RBI single and Kevin Kramer scored on an error.

Buffalo later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run ninth, when Kivlehan hit an RBI single, scoring Roemon Fields to help finish off the blowout.

Corey Copping (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Indianapolis starter Trevor Williams (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Nick Franklin homered and doubled for the Indians.