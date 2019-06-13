Cole, Gigliotti lift Lexington over Columbia 10-5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Eric Cole doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Lexington Legends topped the Columbia Fireflies 10-5 on Thursday.

Michael Gigliotti doubled and singled twice with three runs for Lexington.

Lexington tied the game 2-2 in the third after Nathan Eaton hit a two-run double.

Trailing 6-4, the Fireflies cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Gerson Molina hit an RBI double, bringing home Chase Chambers.

The Legends later added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Freddy Fermin hit a solo home run, while Eaton and Cole both drove in a run in the eighth.

Starter Jonathan Bowlan (6-2) got the win while Alec Kisena (0-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Lexington improved to 7-2 against Columbia this season.