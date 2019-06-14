Tanielu, Tucker lead Round Rock to 10-8 win over Reno

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Nick Tanielu hit a two-run single in the second inning, and Kyle Tucker had two hits and scored two runs as the Round Rock Express beat the Reno Aces 10-8 on Thursday.

The single by Tanielu, part of a four-run inning, gave the Express a 2-1 lead before Alex De Goti hit a two-run triple later in the inning.

The Express later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Justin Ferrell (1-0) got the win in relief while Reno starter Matt Koch (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Wyatt Mathisen homered and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Aces.