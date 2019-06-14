Astros open 3-game series at home against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (25-43, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (46-23, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-7, 4.25 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Astros: Gerrit Cole (5-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Toronto match up to begin a three-game series.

The Astros are 25-10 in home games. Houston has hit 110 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with 18, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 13-21 on the road. Toronto's team on-base percentage of .285 is last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the lineup with an OBP of .367. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 81 hits and is batting .316. Yuli Gurriel is 10-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 12 home runs and is batting .221. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .221 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by one run

Blue Jays: 3-7, .209 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Elvis Luciano: 10-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).