James, Guerrero lift DSL Rockies over DSL Twins 8-3

, (AP) -- Michael James doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the DSL Rockies beat the DSL Twins 8-3 on Friday.

Juan Guerrero tripled and doubled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for DSL Rockies.

Trailing 2-0, the DSL Rockies took the lead for good with six runs in the first inning. Guerrero hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.

The DSL Rockies later tacked on a run in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Jose Cordova scored on an error before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Guerrero in the fifth.

Martin Zamora (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Twins starter Jesus Medina (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.