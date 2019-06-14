Salas, Mora lift DSL Cardinals Red over DSL Mets2 13-6

, (AP) -- Endri Salas tripled and singled, scoring two runs as the DSL Cardinals Red beat the DSL Mets2 13-6 on Friday. With the victory, the DSL Cardinals Red swept the short two-game series.

Sander Mora doubled and singled twice with two runs for DSL Cardinals Red.

DSL Cardinals Red had a big nine-run third inning in the blowout victory. The DSL Cardinals Red sent 12 men to the plate as Juan Sanchez hit a three-run double and Smith Vargas and Mora scored when a runner was thrown out, and Albert Inoa scored on a double en route to the 10-run lead.

DSL Cardinals Red right-hander Ludwin Jimenez (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Robert Colina (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing four runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Samuel Marte tripled, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the DSL Mets2.