Reed leads Batavia to 2-0 win over Auburn

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Remey Reed allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Batavia Muckdogs over the Auburn Doubledays in a 2-0 win on Friday.

Reed (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

Batavia scored its runs when Igor Baez hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and Dalvy Rosario stole home in the sixth.

Niomar Gomez (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out four in the New York-Penn League game.