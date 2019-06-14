Westbrook’s double leads Jackson to 4-3 win over Biloxi

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jamie Westbrook hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 4-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday.

The double by Westbrook scored Daulton Varsho, Ben DeLuzio, and Andy Young to give the Generals a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Biloxi cut into the lead on a single by Max McDowell that scored Bruce Caldwell.

Kevin McCanna (3-3) got the win in relief while Drew Rasmussen (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Shuckers left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.