Garcia hits walk-off single in 10th, Memphis beats Salt Lake 5-4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Memphis Redbirds defeated the Salt Lake Bees 5-4 on Friday.

Edmundo Sosa scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Rangel Ravelo.

The Redbirds tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth when Ravelo hit a solo home run.

The Redbirds had three relievers combine to throw four scoreless innings in the victory. Tommy Layne (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jake Jewell (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Bees, Jared Walsh doubled and singled three times. Matt Thaiss homered and singled twice, scoring three runs.