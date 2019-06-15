Yankees look to break 3-game skid against White Sox

New York Yankees (41-27, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (34-34, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Chad Green (1-2, 8.27 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (4-6, 6.21 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The White Sox are 20-15 in home games. Chicago is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 53 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 19-14 on the road. New York has hit 108 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Gary Sanchez leads the club with 20, averaging one every 9.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 16 home runs and is slugging .506. Jimenez is 11-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 79 hits and has 41 RBIs. Clint Frazier is 13-for-35 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Jace Fry: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (back).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).