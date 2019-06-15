Cordones, Martinez carry DSL Indians to 7-2 win over DSL Pirates1

, (AP) -- Angel Martinez doubled and singled twice, and Miguel Cordones allowed just three hits over five innings as the DSL Indians defeated the DSL Pirates1 7-2 on Saturday.

Cordones (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two runs.

DSL Pirates1 grabbed a 2-1 lead in the first after Osvaldo Gavilan hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Juan Jerez.

After tying the game in the third, the DSL Indians took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Derian Perez scored on a wild pitch en route to the two-run lead.

The DSL Indians later added single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Miguel Peralta (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs while striking out one and walking five in the Dominican Summer League game.