Sanchez, Bichette carry Harrisburg to 3-0 win over Reading

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Dante Bichette homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Mario Sanchez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Harrisburg Senators beat the Reading Fightin Phils 3-0 on Saturday.

Sanchez (5-0) struck out six to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, Harrisburg took the lead on a single by Tres Barrera that scored Luis Garcia. The Senators then added single runs in the second and fourth innings. In the second, Bichette hit a solo home run before he singled to score Ian Sagdal in the fourth.

David Parkinson (5-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Fightin Phils were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Senators' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.