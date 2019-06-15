Unroe hits walk-off single in eighth, Mississippi beats Mobile 4-3

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Riley Unroe hit a walk-off single with one out in the eighth inning, as the Mississippi Braves defeated the Mobile BayBears 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Tyler Neslony scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Braves tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Cristian Pache hit a solo home run.

Mississippi starter Dallas Keuchel went seven innings, allowing three runs and 11 hits. He also struck out four and walked one. Jordan Harrison (1-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brett Hanewich (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ryan Casteel homered and singled in the win. Drew Waters homered and singled.

Connor Justus doubled and singled twice for the BayBears.