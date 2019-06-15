Diaz, Richards lead the way for Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Jordan Diaz homered and doubled as the Vermont Lake Monsters topped the Tri-City ValleyCats 4-1 on Saturday. With the victory, the Lake Monsters swept the short two-game series.

Kevin Richards homered and doubled with three RBIs for Vermont.

Vermont started the scoring in the first inning when Richards hit a two-run home run.

Tri-City answered in the top of the next frame when Juan Paulino hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joe Perez to get within one.

The Lake Monsters later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Diaz hit a solo home run, while Richards hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Vermont right-hander Michael Murray (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Juan Pablo Lopez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.