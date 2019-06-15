Lancaster’s run leads Williamsport to 5-4 win over State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Seth Lancaster scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a 5-4 win over the State College Spikes on Saturday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Crosscutters a 5-4 lead after Christian Valerio hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Julio Francisco stole home in the first inning and Brayan Gonzalez hit an RBI single in the third to give the Crosscutters a 2-0 lead. The Spikes came back to take the lead in the third inning when Carlos Soto hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Andrew Warner.

Williamsport cut the deficit to 4-3 in the eighth when Corbin Williams scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anton Kuznetsov (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Eli Kraus (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Spikes, Soto singled three times, driving home two runs.