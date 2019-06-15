Candelario, Robson lead the way for Toledo

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Jeimer Candelario homered, tripled and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Norfolk Tides 11-4 on Saturday.

Jacob Robson tripled and singled twice with three RBIs for Toledo.

With the game tied 1-1, the Mud Hens took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning. Robson hit a two-run triple en route to the five-run lead.

The Mud Hens later scored in three additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the seventh.

Caleb Thielbar (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Norfolk starter Luis Ysla (2-5) took the loss in the International League game.