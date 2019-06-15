Padlo leads Montgomery to 2-0 win over Chattanooga

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Kevin Padlo hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 2-0 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Padlo scored Miles Mastrobuoni and provided all the offense for Montgomery.

Blake Bivens (3-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Chattanooga starter Juan Martinez (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Lookouts were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Chattanooga won the first game 10-4 in nine innings. With the win, Montgomery improved to 6-3 against Chattanooga this season.