Valenzuela scores winning run, Mississippi beats Mobile 3-2 in walk-off finish

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Tyler Neslony drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the seventh inning to score the winning run, as the Mississippi Braves topped the Mobile BayBears 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Luis Valenzuela scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Daniel Lockhart and then went to third on a walk by Drew Waters.

The Braves tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Neslony scored on an error.

Starter Ian Anderson (5-4) went the distance for the win, allowing two runs and three hits, striking out seven and walking three. Adam Hofacket (1-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Southern League game.

The Braves swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-3 in eight innings.