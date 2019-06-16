McLain’s single leads Ogden to 12-11 win over Grand Junction

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Josh McLain hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 12-11 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Saturday.

The single by McLain gave the Raptors a 12-11 lead and capped a four-run inning for Ogden. Earlier in the inning, Tre Todd hit an RBI single and Andy Pages hit an RBI double.

Darien Nunez (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Eric Hepple (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Owen Taylor homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Rockies. Todd Isaacs doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.