Litscher, Rizer carry Aberdeen to 4-3 win over Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Johnny Rizer tripled, doubled and singled, and Dallas Litscher threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Aberdeen IronBirds beat the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-3 on Sunday.

Litscher (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing two hits.

Aberdeen started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Rizer advanced to third on a ground out by Joseph Ortiz and then scored on a single by Ian Evans.

After Aberdeen added three runs, the Cyclones cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jose Miguel Medina hit an RBI single and Gavin Garay drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Cyclones saw their comeback attempt come up short after Angel Manzanarez scored on a passed ball in the ninth inning to cut the Aberdeen lead to 4-3.

Matt Cleveland (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits while walking three in the New York-Penn League game.

Wilmer Reyes doubled and singled for the Cyclones.