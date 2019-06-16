Hernandez’s single leads Down East over Myrtle Beach in 11 innings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Yonny Hernandez hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Down East Wood Ducks to a 5-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Sunday.

Hasuan Viera scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a balk.

Reliever Joe Kuzia (3-0) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Tyler Payne (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the Carolina League game.

Diosbel Arias reached base four times in the win.

For the Pelicans, Payne homered and singled, driving in three runs.

Down East improved to 11-3 against Myrtle Beach this season.