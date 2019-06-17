Beede gets the start for Giants in series opener against Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (30-39, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (48-24, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (0-2, 8.06 ERA, 2.02 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco are set to begin a four-game series.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Dodgers are 17-7 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .462, good for second in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .702 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Giants are 14-16 against the rest of their division. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .258. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 58 RBIs and is batting .355. Max Muncy is 11-for-35 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 24 extra base hits and has 29 RBIs. Kevin Pillar is 10-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).