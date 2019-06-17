Bangladesh hunt down West Indies with 2nd-best CWC chase

Bangladesh achieved the second-highest run chase in Cricket World Cup history and pushed the West Indies close to elimination in a surprisingly comfortable seven-wicket victory on Monday.

When West Indies surged to post 321-8, it knew every team making 300-plus batting first had won in this World Cup. Eight times out of eight.

But Bangladesh treated the fact like fluff on a shirt, flicking it off as it strolled to 322-3 to win with 51 balls to spare.

Shakib Al Hasan starred in the comeback with 124 not out, his second successive century in the tournament, and Liton Das added 94 not out in his World Cup debut. They combined for an unbeaten 189 in 22.3 overs.

Bangladesh's second precious win in five matches lifted it into the top half of the standings. The mission to make a first World Cup semifinal received a massive boost.

The deflated West Indies, however, dropped to one win in five, and a hard road ahead against New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to reach the semifinals for the time in 23 years.

Shakib sliced apart a pedestrian West Indies attack with pulls and cuts off the back foot, and some luck. He top edged three times over the wicketkeeper and should have been out on 55, but keeper Shai Hope, running backward, and Shannon Gabriel, coming forward, didn't communicate and both backed off as the ball fell between them.

Other shots by Shakib and Das landed near fielders who made little effort to go for them, the batsman gradually stripping hope from the West Indies, which was reduced to long faces, heads down and thousand-yard stares.